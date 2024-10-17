‘Bagheera’ kickstarts promotional jouney with first single ‘Rudhira Hara’

Roaring star Srimurali, known for his blockbuster Ugram, is set to make a powerful impact with his upcoming action entertainer Bagheera. This marks Srimurali’s first Telugu release, adding to the excitement among fans. The film’s story comes from renowned filmmaker Prashant Neel, with direction by Dr. Suri, and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The music for the film is composed by B Ajanish Loknath.

Bagheera’s promotional journey kicked off with the release of its first single, "Rudhira Hara." The song, packed with emotions and set to a powerful composition, highlights themes of justice and intensity. The impactful lyrics by Rambabu Gosala, combined with Aniruddha Shastri’s energetic vocals, hint at a movie filled with intense action, thrilling moments, and emotional depth.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Prakash Raj, Rangayana Raghu, Achyut Kumar, and Garuda Ram in pivotal roles. The technical team features top talents like AJ Shetty as the DOP, Pranav Sri Prasad as editor, and Ravi Santehaklu as art director.

Tollywood's leading distribution house, Asian Suresh Entertainment LLP, will bring Bagheera to the Telugu audience. The film is set for a grand release in theaters worldwide on October 31, serving as a Diwali gift for moviegoers.