Balakrishna to head for a fight with Sanjay Dutt

Balakrishna's next film is under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The film unit is yet to confirm the heroine in the film but the buzz is that there will be two heroines in the film of which, one is from Bollywood. Meanwhile, the reports reveal that Sanjay Dutt will play the lead antagonist in the film.

Since Sanjay Dutt is actively signing movies down South, the makers too approached him for this film. Sanjay Dutt is said to have given a green signal for the project. The shoot for this mass entertainer will resume soon.

The makers released the teaser of the film for Balakrishna's birthday which went viral. Now, the film unit hopes to live upto the expectations. Thaman scores the music for the film. Miriyala Ravinder Reddy is the film's producer.