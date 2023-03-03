Bhuma Mounika Reddy: Everything You Need to Know About daughter of late politicians Bhuma Nagi Reddy

Bhuma Mounika Reddy and actor Manchu Manoj are all set to tie the knot in a close-knit traditional ceremony with immediate family and close friends on March 3 in Hyderabad. The couple, who found love the second time around, has made elaborate arrangements for the intimate yet grand wedding. Manoj's elder sister, Manchu Lakshmi, has overseen the arrangements to make the day unforgettable for everyone in attendance. While the event is private, it is rumored that bigwigs from the Tollywood fraternity and political parties will be present.

Who is Bhuma Mounika Reddy?

Bhuma Mounika Reddy is the younger daughter of late politicians Bhuma Nagi Reddy and Shobha Nagireddy. Her family has a political legacy that goes back to her grandfather, who belonged to Allagadda, Kurnool district. Her father entered politics after Mounika's paternal grandfather was murdered. He married Shobha Nagi Reddy, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh minister SV Subba Reddy. She has an elder sister, Bhuma Akhila Priya, who was elected as an MLA for the Telugu Desam Party, and a brother.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy's First Husband and Son:

Mounika Reddy was previously married to Bengaluru-based businessman Ganesh Reddy, with whom she has a son. Their wedding was attended by several political figures and Tollywood celebrities. Manoj was present at the wedding along with his father, Manchu Mohan Babu, brother Vishnu, and sister Manchu Lakshmi. However, for unknown reasons, Mounika got divorced from her first husband two years ago.

Bhuma Mounika Reddy and Manchu Manoj Marriage:

Manoj and Mounika have known each other for decades as their families have been friends since the inception of the Telugu Desam Party. After the deaths of Mounika's parents and her divorce, Manoj became a respite for her. Manoj, who is also dealing with post-divorce struggles from his previous marriage to Pranathi Reddy in 2019, and Mounika strengthened their friendship by committing to each other. They publicly announced their relationship by going together as a couple to a Ganesh pandal in Sitaphalmandi to offer special pujas for Ganesh Chaturthi.