Bigg Boss: Ravi evicted but gets highest remuneration

Bigg Boss TV show witnessed a shocking elimination in the 12th week. The most popular contestant, Anchor Ravi is eliminated from the house. Surprisingly, Ravi has earned a remuneration more than everyone in the house already.



The latest sources say that Ravi is the highest paid contestant of this season in the Bigg Boss TV show. Ravi survived in the house for almost 12 weeks and there are reports that he earned a remuneration close to one crore for his stay in the house.



Ravi is the title contender from the beginning but somehow, the Bigg Boss organizers changed their strategy and sent Ravi out. There are currently 7 members in the Bigg Boss house now and we have to wait three more weeks to see who will become the winner.

