Bigg Boss Telugu: Lahari strikes gold with Bigg Boss TV show

Bigg Boss TV show can help a lot of celebrities to grow more in their careers. Although the winners of the TV show never got a big break, the other contestants who get eliminated in between got many opportunities to excel in their careers. Now, it is the time of Lahari Shari who is making use of her Bigg Boss craze completely.



As per the latest reports, Lahari is getting a lot of interesting offers in movies. She is currently doing a couple of movies where she is going to be seen in the lead role.



Lahari was earlier seen in limited characters and was restricted to small cameos. But now, she is set to make a big mark in the film industry with her performances in the upcoming films.



The actress will soon reveal the details of her upcoming projects. Stay tuned to us for more updates.

