Bigg Boss Telugu S4: 7 Members in First Week Nominations

Amidst huge expectations, Bigg Boss Telugu show went on air from Sunday. Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining reality shows. Nagarjuna Akkineni is the host for the same.

Like always, On Monday, Bigg Boss initiated the nominations procedure for the first week. 14 participants took part in the procedure and among them, 7 participants entered the nominations zone for the first week. Abhijeeth, Surya Kiran, Akhil Sarthak, Divi Vadthya, Mahaboob Dilse, Sujatha, and Gangavva enters the nominations.

On Sunday, the connections formed among the contestants. Bigg Boss divided them by placing all of them in nominations. We are unsure about who could get saved in the nominations for the first week.

However, we have to wait few more days for more details.