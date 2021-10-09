Box Office: Love Story collections in 13 days

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Sai Pallavi played the lead roles in the Telugu film Love Story. Sekhar Kammula is the film's director. The makers worked very hard in promoting the film and releasing it amidst a pandemic. The movie is into profits now.

The following is the detailed breakdown of the film at the box office in 13 days:

Nizam: 11.89 Cr

Ceded: 4.25 Cr

Uttarandhra: 2.85 Cr

East: 1.55 Cr

West: 1.31 Cr

Guntur: 1.46 Cr

Krishna: 1.31 Cr

Nellore: 85 L

Total Share in Telugu States: 25.47 CR

Total Gross in Telugu States: 41.46CR

Karnataka + Rest Of India: 1.96Cr

Overseas: 4.76Cr approximately

Total Worldwide Share: 32.19 CR

Total Worldwide Gross: 57.40 CR

Movie's Overall Business: 31.2cr

Break-Even - 32Cr

As per the latest reports, the film made a profit of 0.19 Cr so far.