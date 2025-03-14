Brahma Anandam Set for OTT Release on Aha from 19 March

Hyderabad: The Telugu-language comedy-drama Brahma Anandam, which hit cinemas on 14 February 2025, is now gearing up for its digital premiere. The film will be available for streaming on Aha from 19 March.

Written and directed by RVS Nikhil, Brahma Anandam was produced by Rahul Yadav Nakka under Swadharam Entertainment. The film features veteran comedian Brahmanandam in a key role, alongside Raja Goutham, Priya Vadlamani, and Vennela Kishore.

The theatrical release of Brahma Anandam received praise for its humour and engaging performances, particularly that of Brahmanandam, who continues to charm audiences with his impeccable comic timing. With its arrival on Aha, the film is expected to reach a wider audience, catering to viewers who missed it in cinemas.

Aha has been actively expanding its library of Telugu films, and the addition of Brahma Anandam is expected to enhance its appeal among fans of light-hearted family entertainers. Stay tuned for the film’s digital premiere on 19 March, exclusively on Aha.