Chiranjeevi’s New Poster Is Out From Bholaa Shankar Movie On The Occasion Of ‘May Day’

On the occasion of May Day, many actors are extending their wishes through social media. Even the makers of the megastar's 'Bholaa Shankar' also unveiled the new posters of Chiranjeevi and showcased him in a complete new avatar dedicating it to every worker… Chiru is introduced as a taxi driver through these new posters. As the movie is all set to release in August, the shooting is going at a brisk pace!



Along with the makers, even director Meher Ramesh also shared the new poster of Bholaa Shankar on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Meher Ramesh also wrote, “కార్మికులు,కర్షకులు, శ్రమ జీవులకు అందరికి మే డే శుభాకాంక్షలు. Team #BholaaShankar honour & celebrate every worker on this #MayDay Releasing in Theatres on AUG 11th”.

Chiranjeevi looked awesome in the poster as a taxi driver as is seen standing near his car holding a cup of tea… In the next poster, he is seen sitting in his taxi with swag! Even the colourful backdrop also raised the expectations on the movie.

Casting Details of Bholaa Shankar:

• Chiranjeevi as Bhola Shankar

• Tamannaah

• Keerthy Suresh as Bhola Shankar’s sister

• Murali Sharma

• Raghu Babu

• Rao Ramesh

• Vennela Kishore

• P. Ravi Shankar

• Tulasi Shivamani

• Pragathi

• Sreemukhi

• Bithiri Sathi

• Satya Akkala

• Rashmi Gautam

• Uttej

• Getup Srinu

• Lobo

According to the sources, 80% of the shooting is completed and by June, makers are planning to wrap it up. Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. This movie is the remake of Kollywood’s blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiranjeevi’s sister while Tamannah will portray the role of his love interest in this family entertainer.

Bholaa Shankar movie will hit the theatres on 11th August, 2023…