‘Devara’ trailer release date: This Jr NTR-starrer theatrical trailer to hit big screens soon

The countdown has officially begun for the much-anticipated release of Jr NTR’s Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. As the film's release date approaches on September 27, fans have been eagerly awaiting the trailer, flooding social media with requests for updates. Now, the wait is almost over, with sources confirming that the theatrical trailer will debut on big screens on September 10.

The trailer, with a runtime of approximately 2 minutes and 45 seconds, promises to offer a visual spectacle, delivering 160 seconds of excitement for Jr NTR’s fanbase. After its theatrical unveiling, the trailer will be made available across various social media platforms, allowing fans worldwide to catch a glimpse of the film.

The film’s soundtrack has already made waves, with songs like "Fear Song" and "Chuttamalle" receiving a positive response and dominating the music charts. The success of these tracks has further heightened anticipation for the film. If the trailer resonates well with the audience, Devara's hype is expected to skyrocket in the coming weeks.

The film marks a major milestone for Jr NTR, who will be seen in a dual role. Fans are excited to see his performance in this intense action-drama. Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor plays the female lead, marking her first collaboration with Jr NTR. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan takes on the role of the primary antagonist, adding further star power to the film.

With only three weeks until release, all eyes are on Devara. The trailer's reception will play a key role in amplifying excitement, and fans are gearing up for what promises to be one of Indian cinema’s biggest releases this year.