Divyansha Kaushik comes onboard for 'VD13'
Vijay Deverakonda associated with Parasuram once again after the blockbuster “Geetha Govindam.”
Tentatively titled "VD13," ace producer Dil Raju is bankrolling the movie under Sri Venkateswara Creations along with Shirish. It is already revealed that Mrunal Thakur is playing the female lead.
The latest news is that young actress Divyansha Kaushik is also part of this family entertainer. The actress made a stunning debut with “Majili,” but her film journey hasn’t been great post this romantic drama. It needs to be seen what role she is playing in “VD13.”
Gopi Sundar is the music composer for this flick, while KU Mohanan cranks the camera. “Family Star” is the title under consideration. This high-budget film will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2024.