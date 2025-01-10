Live
- Blinkit Now Delivers Laptops, Monitors, and Printers in 10 Minutes
- OnePlus 13 First Sale Begins Today: Price, Offers and Discounts
- Wilting MVA in Maha, Sanjay Raut dares Congress to announce end of INDIA bloc
- Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute: Consolidation of suit should benefit both sides, says SC
- Champion of stronger relations with India, Chandra Arya runs for Canadian PM's race
- Thai Chicken Sliders
- Plant-based chicken seekh kebab kathi roll
- Chicken Keema Kebab
- Tragic Bus Accident in Suryapet District: Four Dead, 17 Injured
- Madhur Sharma launches new EP ‘Reversion’; announces nationwide tour
Just In
Game Changer Leaked Online: Watch Legally in Theatres or Trusted Platforms
Game Changer has been leaked online just hours after its release. Avoid pirated versions available on sites like Filmyzilla and Tamilrockers. Watch the movie legally in theatres or on trusted platforms.
Game Changer, one of the most awaited films of 2025, has unfortunately been leaked online just hours after its theatrical release on January 10. Pirated versions of the movie are now available on illegal websites such as Filmyzilla, Tamilrockers, and Telegram, in various formats (1080p, 720p, etc.). Watching these pirated versions may seem tempting, but it's important to avoid them.
Directed by S. Shankar, Game Changer stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. Ram plays two roles: a political leader, Appanna, and an IAS officer, Ram Nandan. After a tragedy, Ram’s character is determined to create a corruption-free nation, but the corrupt CM, Bobbili Mopidevi, played by Suryah, becomes an obstacle. Anjali and Kiara Advani play important roles in this masala entertainer.