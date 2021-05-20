Gopichand to get Trisha onboard for Balayya?

The fans of Nandamuri Balakrishna are eagerly waiting for the release of his upcoming movie 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The expectations are high on this movie which is going to mark the third outing of Balayya and Boyapati after two blockbuster movies like 'Simha' and 'Legend'.

After wrapping up this project, Balakrishna is all set to join hands with director Gopichand Malineni. The director who recently delivered a much-needed superhit to Ravi Teja with 'Krack' movie is all set to join hands with Balayya for his next. But just like every other director who wields the megaphone for Balakrishna's projects, Gopichand Malineni is also facing the female lead problem. The director has been trying to get Trisha Krishnan onboard to play the female lead in the movie. However, the actress is yet to give her nod.



On the other hand, yesteryear actress Meena is playing a crucial role in this movie. Touted to be an action entertainer, the audience are super excited to see the combination of Gopichand Malineni and Balakrishna. More details regarding the project will get announced soon.

