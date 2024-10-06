Gopichand’s ‘Viswam’ trailer packs action, comedy, and thrills

Macho Star Gopichand's much-awaited film "Viswam," directed by Sreenu Vaitla, is set to release in just five days, a day before Dussehra. The film's the atrical trailer has dropped, offering an exciting glimpse into the movie.





The trailer opens with a gripping scene where a terrorist announces plans for activities in the country. Gopichand makes a stylish entry, soon revealed to be playing a soldier stationed at the border. The narrative takes a humorous twist as the protagonist tries to fool Naresh's family, with witty moments adding to the fun.



A key dialogue, “Nenu Ediana Problem Ki Connect Ayithe, Chivari Daaka Nilabadatam Naa Balaheenatha,” delivered by Gopichand, reflects his character's determined nature. Comedic sequences, such as the train episode, Netflix portion, and Sanna Pin Charger chapter, promise good laughs.

Gopichand underwent a stylish transformation for this film and portrays a character with multiple facets. He excels in both action and comedy scenes, while Kavya Thapar plays a glamorous, open-minded character. Supporting actors Naresh, Pragathi, Vennela Kishore, VTV Ganesh, Prithviraj, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Sunil add comic relief.

Director Sreenu Vaitla has created a full-fledged entertainer with all commercial elements. KV Guhan’s stylish cinematography and Vishal Bharadwaj’s background score elevate the film. The high production values from People Media Factory and Chitralayam Studios are evident. Overall, the trailer has successfully generated buzz, making "Viswam" an eagerly anticipated release.