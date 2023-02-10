Kalyan Ram's Amigos Locked its OTT Platform for Streaming Experience

Actor Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is back to captivate audiences with a new action thriller, "Amigos," directed by first-time filmmaker Rajendra Reddy. The film stars Ashika Ranganath as the female lead.

The movie has just been released and it has been announced that the well-known streaming platform, Netflix, has acquired the digital rights to the film.



The film is produced by the prestigious production company, Mythri Movie Makers, and features music by Ghibran. Other notable actors in the film include Brahmaji, Sapthagiri, and more. Stay tuned for further updates.

