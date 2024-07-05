Live
Just In
Kalyan Ram’s ‘Bimbisara’ prequel announced: A journey into legend's past
Celebrating his birthday in style, dynamic actor-producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram has received a special gift—a prequel to his career-defining hit "Bimbisara." Known for his bold script choices, Kalyan Ram's portrayal of Bimbisara in the original film garnered critical acclaim, setting the stage for a deeper exploration of the character's origins.
The makers unveiled the prequel with a creative concept poster. This announcement has sparked heightened anticipation among fans and cinephiles alike.
Directed by Anil Paduri, renowned for his work in "Romantic," "Bimbisara 2" will be produced under the prestigious NTR Arts banner. The team is gearing up to deliver a visually stunning and technically superior cinematic experience, ensuring it matches the grandeur of its predecessor.
As preparations ramp up for production, the prequel promises to unravel the untold saga of Trigarthala's legendary ruler, promising audiences a captivating journey into ancient history. Stay tuned as "Bimbisara 2" unfolds its epic tale in the days to come.