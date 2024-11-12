‘Kanguva’ gears up for grand release: Director Siva shares exciting insights

The highly awaited period action epic, Kanguva, starring Suriya and directed by Siva, is set to make a grand worldwide release on November 14. This ambitious film, produced by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners, boasts a massive budget and impressive star cast, including Disha Patani and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.

In a recent interview, Siva opened up about his journey in filmmaking and his vision for Kanguva. "The project took over two and a half years, with meticulous pre-production and advanced 3D shooting techniques. This will be one of the finest 3D films ever made," shared the director.

The film presents Suriya in dual roles: Kangu, a legendary warrior from a thousand years ago, and Francis, a modern-day character. Siva praised Suriya's dedication, highlighting early morning shoots that began as early as 4 AM, where the actor would undergo extensive makeup to embody his characters.

Siva was also thrilled to bring Bobby Deol on board as the ruthless Udhiran, adding, "Bobby's swag perfectly matched the character's intensity." Meanwhile, Disha Patani plays Angelina, a character with multiple layers, bringing a fresh dynamic to the film.

With Devi Sri Prasad composing the music and Vetri handling the cinematography, Kanguva promises breathtaking visuals and a powerful soundtrack. The film explores two timelines, presenting a thrilling narrative that will continue in a planned sequel.

As anticipation builds, Kanguva is set to redefine cinematic storytelling, combining commercial appeal with innovative creativity.