‘Kotabommali PS’ in OTT: The action-packed drama is set to stream on Aha

Critically acclaimed action-packed drama, "Kotabommali PS," set to release on Aha on January 11th. After a successful theatrical run, "Kotabommali PS" rapidly attained cult blockbuster status, captivating audiences with its compelling storyline and outstanding performances. The film narrates the gripping story of three brave policemen—an influential Sub-Inspector and two dedicated constables—wrongly accused of murder by a corrupt politician seeking personal political gains. The plot takes an intense turn as the three cops, thrown into a life-threatening situation, go on the run to prove their innocence in this thrilling drama.





The film showcases the exceptional talent of Srikanth Meka, portraying a conscientious policeman and caring father, adding significant depth to the narrative. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, in the role of the investigative officer, skillfully maintains a delicate balance in her performance, offering a nuanced portrayal. The ensemble cast, including Rahul Vijay and Shivani Rajasekhar, plays a pivotal role in the movie's success.



Highlights include the gripping pre-climax and climax, revealing the film's intense narrative. The seamless integration of the score and meticulously crafted dialogues by the writing department further enhances the storyline.