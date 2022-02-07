Lyrical Video Of 'Lab Dab Dabboo' Song From Venkatesh And Varun Tej Starrer 'F3' Is Out

Anil Ravipudi promised to generate triple fun with his upcoming movie F3 and as part of his promotions, the makers are creating noise on social media… Being a Summer release, the movie is all set to entertain the movie buffs to the core having an ensemble lead cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannah and Mehreen. Off late, the lyrical video of the first single, "Lal Dab Dabboo…" from the movie is out and it is all awesome and related to money!



Vankestesh and Varun Tej shared the lyrical video on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Sharing the lyrical video, he also wrote, "మనీకి అంతం లేదు! ఈ MONEY ANTHEM కి తిరుగు లేదుDrum Here's #LabDabLabDabDabboo Lyrical from #F3Movie https://youtu.be/egDobWazS1I".

The video is just awesome and showcased all the lead actors in various avatars… They are all chilling out with currency notes while Ram Miriyala'a magic voice and Bhaskarabhatla's peppy lyrics took the song to the next level and there is no need to mention about rocking Devi's composition.

F3 is the sequel to the blockbuster movie F2. It has an ensemble cast of Varun Tej, Venkatesh, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Kaur. Even Anjali, Rajendra Prasad as Prasad, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, Murali Sharma, Sangeetha, Ali, Tulasi, Satya, Pradeep, Pragathi, Y. Vijaya, Annapoorna, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Srikanth Iyengar and Racha Ravi are also essaying important supporting roles in this complete comedy entertainer.

This movie is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is produced by Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations banner. On the other hand, the satellite rights of the film were sold to Zee Telugu and Zee Cinemalu and Streaming Rights were acquired by Amazon Prime Video. F3 movie will now release this Summer i.e on 28th April, 2022!