MAA Elections 2021- Final Results

MAA Elections Results 2021: Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections were concluded on Sunday. For the first time, more than 600 members took part in the elections. The following is the final result of the elections.

MAA President: Manchu Vishnu (383 votes)



General Secretary: Raghu Babu (341 votes)

Executive Vice-President: Srikanth (375 votes)

Joint Secretaries: Uttej (333 votes) & Gautham Raju (322 votes)

Vice-Presidents: Madala Ravi (376 votes) and Benarjee (298 votes)

Treasurer: Siva Balaji (360 votes)

Executive Members:



Sivareddy - 362 votes

Geetha Singh - 342 votes

Ashok Kumar - 336 votes

Brahmaji - 334 votes

Srilakshmi - 330 votes

C Manik - 326 votes

Prabhakar - 319 votes

Tanish - 306 votes

Srinivasulu - 296 votes

Haranathbaby - 296 votes

Suresh Kondeti - 294 votes

N. Sivannarayana - 290 votes

Sampoornesh Baby - 285 votes

Sashank - 284 votes

Sameer - 282 votes

Sudigali Sudheer - 279 votes

Boppana Vishnu - 271 votes

Koushik - 269 votes