MAA Elections 2021- Final Results

MAA Elections Results 2021: Movie Artists Association (MAA) elections were concluded on Sunday. For the first time, more than 600 members took part in the elections. The following is the final result of the elections.
MAA President: Manchu Vishnu (383 votes)
General Secretary: Raghu Babu (341 votes)
Executive Vice-President: Srikanth (375 votes)
Joint Secretaries: Uttej (333 votes) & Gautham Raju (322 votes)
Vice-Presidents: Madala Ravi (376 votes) and Benarjee (298 votes)
Treasurer: Siva Balaji (360 votes)
Executive Members:
Sivareddy - 362 votes
Geetha Singh - 342 votes
Ashok Kumar - 336 votes
Brahmaji - 334 votes
Srilakshmi - 330 votes
C Manik - 326 votes
Prabhakar - 319 votes
Tanish - 306 votes
Srinivasulu - 296 votes
Haranathbaby - 296 votes
Suresh Kondeti - 294 votes
N. Sivannarayana - 290 votes
Sampoornesh Baby - 285 votes
Sashank - 284 votes
Sameer - 282 votes
Sudigali Sudheer - 279 votes
Boppana Vishnu - 271 votes
Koushik - 269 votes