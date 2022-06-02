Mahesh Babu And Keerthy Suresh Sarkaru Vaari Paata Movie Will Also Have An Early Access On Amazon Prime

We have already witnessed RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Runway 34 movies getting the special 'Early Access' on the OTT platforms. Viewers witnessed the movie on the small screens by paying a 'rental' amount. Now, the makers of Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's Sarkaru Vaari Paata are also following the same formula. This movie will now be aired on Amazon Prime from today in the 'Rental-Basis' access. One needs to pay Rs 199 to own this special facility!



Commenting on the film's digital release through Early Access Rentals on Prime Video, Mahesh Babu said, "Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends. I am glad that now movie lovers across the country will be able to enjoy the movie from the comfort of their homes, at a time and on a device of their choice."

Adding further, Keerthy Suresh said, "Streaming services have played a huge role in taking local stories far and wide, and I have been lucky to have experienced the power of video streaming with my past few movies. I am certain that the digital release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video will give viewers across the country, who may have missed watching the movie in theatres, a chance to engage with a story that is local, relatable and highly entertaining."

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie is directed by Parasuram and is jointly bankrolled by Mahesh Babu under his home banner GMB Entertainment in association with Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banners. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju were seen in pivotal roles in the film.

This movie was released on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres worldwide and is still running successfully!