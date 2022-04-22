Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata Wraps Up Shoot And The Weekend Is Going To Start With A Powerful Title Song…

It's great news for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu… As it is known that he is all set to hit the theatres with Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the makers announced that the shooting has been wrapped up and they set the stage for tomorrow with the title song release! They also shared a new poster on social media and created noise on both Twitter and Instagram!



Mahesh Babu also shared the new poster and unveiled the good news to all his fans… Take a look!

The small video showcases full of currency notes flying in the air… Even the BGM also raised the expectations on the movie… He also wrote, "The weekend is going to start with a Bang #SVPTitleSong Tomorrow at 11:07 AM #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12 Super @urstrulyMahesh @KeerthyOfficial @ParasuramPetla @madhie1 @MusicThaman @14ReelsPlus @GMBents @MythriOfficial @saregamasouth".

Here is the new poster of the movie…. Mahesh Babu looked terrific holding the key holder in both hands. Even a few goons are seen in the background ready to attack him!

Along with sharing the poster, the makers also wrote, "Shoot Done & Dusted. All Set for the Box Office Recovery From MAY 12th #SarkaruVaariPaata #SVPOnMay12".

Speaking about the details of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie, it is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Ace music director S S Thaman is scoring the songs for this movie while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing is being done by Marthand K Venkatesh. With this movie, Mahesh Babu and SS Thaman are re-uniting after seven years.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie will hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!