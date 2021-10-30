Manchu family instead of Mega Family for Balakrishna 

We already know that senior Hero Nandamuri Balakrishna is all set to turn into a show host with an upcoming celebrity talk show titled 'Unstoppable'.

The much-awaited first episode of 'Unstoppable' will stream or Aha video platform from November 4th. According to the latest reports, Balayya is taking of fancy pay cheque of Rs. 5 crores for this talk show. Initially, rumors came up that Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will grace the show in the maiden episode but the shooting is not completed yet. So, Balakrishna's show's first episode will feature Manchu Mohan Babu. Along with the senior actor, his family members including Manchu Vishnu also shot for the episode and Balakrishna will reveal some unknown facts about the with this talk show.

On the other hand, we already knew that Balakrishna supported Manchu Vishnu in the recent MAA elections. On the film front, Balakrishna is currently busy with 'Akhanda' under the direction of Boyapati Srinu.