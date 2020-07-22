X
MS Raju's Dirty Hari First Single "Let's Make Love" Video Song to release soon!!

MS Raju's Dirty Hari Movie Poster 

Popular Producer/Director MS Raju’s Hot & Crispy “Dirty Hari” Trailer gets a phenomenal response all-over & trends with 1M+ views in just a few hours of its release.

It received immense accolades from audiences and Top Celebs of TFI for its engaging & youthful content featuring Actor Sunil's Voiceover & starring debutant Shravan Reddy with Ruhani Sharma & Simrat Kaur.

Celebrating the huge response for Trailer, a surprising first single "Let's Make Love" Video Song from Dirty Hari all set to release this Friday, 24t July.

Presenter Guduru Siva Rama Krishna & producers Guduru Sateesh Babu & Guduru Sai Puneeth say, "We are immensely happy with the enormous response for our Dirty Hari Trailer. Many celebs acclaimed Director MS Raju's change over, as the Trailer itself unveiled a unique yet youthful content poetically. As of now, we're planning to release the First Song 'Let's Make Love' Full Video on 24th July & we're very confident it's going to create waves in the music streams."


