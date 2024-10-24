Live
- CM Siddaramaiah Launches Door-to-Door Health Service Initiative
- Cong should close office in UP and merge itself with SP: Pramod Krishnam
- Real Estate Scam in Hyderabad: Square and Yards Firm Involved in Major Fraud
- Wanaparthy SP calls youth to stay away from bad habits
- Training on High-Density Cotton Farming in Nagar Kurnool
- Cyber Crime DSP Giri Kumar Raises Awareness on Cyber Crimes
- BC Commission Chairman’s Visit on November 8 - Collector Badavath Santosh
- Jogulamba Gadwal Police Conducts Open House to Raise Awareness Among Students on Policing and Public Safety
- Leprosy Can Be Completely Cured If Detected in the Early Stage
- District Collector Calls for Expedited Resolution of LRS Applications After Field Inspection in Erravalli
Just In
‘NKR 21’ begins crucial schedule in Vizag
Telugu star Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set for his next project, tentatively titled NKR 21, directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The film has generated significant buzz as it enters a new phase of production.
The latest update reveals that a 15-day crucial shooting schedule has commenced in Vizag, focusing on major scenes with the primary cast. This segment promises to be pivotal in the film’s storyline.
Veteran actress Vijaya Shanthi is playing a powerful role, with Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth also in key roles. Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, NKR 21 is presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary. With Ram Prasad handling the cinematography and Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music, the film promises to be a visual and auditory treat.