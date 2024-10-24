‘NKR 21’ begins crucial schedule in Vizag

Telugu star Nandamuri Kalyan Ram is all set for his next project, tentatively titled NKR 21, directed by Pradeep Chilukuri. The film has generated significant buzz as it enters a new phase of production.



The latest update reveals that a 15-day crucial shooting schedule has commenced in Vizag, focusing on major scenes with the primary cast. This segment promises to be pivotal in the film’s storyline.

Veteran actress Vijaya Shanthi is playing a powerful role, with Sohail Khan, Saiee Manjrekar, and Srikanth also in key roles. Produced by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts, NKR 21 is presented by Muppa Venkaiah Chowdary. With Ram Prasad handling the cinematography and Ajaneesh Loknath scoring the music, the film promises to be a visual and auditory treat.











