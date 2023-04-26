Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s Editing Works Begin

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Pawan Kalyan is now busy with three movies. He is now working for Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Samuthirakani's Vinadaya Sitam remake which holds Sai Dharam Tej in the lead role. Already the shooting of this movie is wrapped up and the first schedule of Uastaad Bhagat Singh is also completed. Off late, the makers of this Harish Shankar's directorial dropped a few pics and shared that the editing works for this movie has begun.



Along with sharing the pics, they also wrote, "After a Blockbuster schedule, editing works begin for #UstaadBhagatSingh. Stay tuned for some blasting updates very soon".

The pics showcase Harish Shankar and the makers offering prayers to God ahead of beginning their editing works. Earlier they also welcomed young actress Sreeleela to the sets announcing that she is the lead actress of this movie. Ustaad Bhagat Singh movie is being helmed by Harish Shankar and is being produced by Naveen and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Further details of the cast and crew will be announced soon!

This is the latest poster of Pawan Kalyan from Ustaad Bhagat Singh… Although he is seen from back, he owned a swag being dressed up in police officer attire.

Well, as said Pawan is also part of Krish's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, it is being directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner. Niddhi Agerwal is the lead actress of this movie and she is essaying the role of Panchami. This movie also has an ensemble cast of Arjun Rampal, Adhitya Menon, Nargis Fakri, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Pujitha.