Prabhas, Prashanth Neel & a Mythology film

Tollywood: Prabhas is currently busy with a film, under Prashanth Neel's direction. Titled Salaar, the film is said to be a mass action entertainer. Shruti Haasan plays the heroine in the movie. Hombale Films is bankrolling the project.

There are reports that the duo will team up again for the 25th film of Prabhas. As per the latest reports in the film nagar, Prabhas is extremely happy to team up with Prashanth again. What's surprising is that the duo will team up for a mythological film. Prabhas is already doing one in Om Raut's direction now. But, he is also planning another one with Prashanth Neel.

Dil Raju is said to be planning this prestigious project on a big budget and a grand scale. The film's talks are currently in the early stages. More details on the same will come out soon.