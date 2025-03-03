Prabhas releases Sapthagiri’s ‘Pelli Kaani Prasad’ teaser

Comedy star Sapthagiri is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming film PelliKaani Prasad, directed by Abhilash Reddy Gopidi. Produced by K.Y. Babu under Vision Group, along with Bhanu Prakash Goud, SukkaVenkateshwar Goud, and Vybhav Reddy Mutyala under Thama Media Entertainments, the film is backed by Chaganti Cinematic World. Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), led by Dil Raju, is handling distribution. Adding to the excitement, Rebel Star Prabhas recently launched the film’s teaser.

The teaser introduces Sapthagiri’s character taking an oath before his ancestors, vowing to follow the "dowry rule book." As per its strict guidelines, he refuses to marry unless he receives a dowry of at least ₹2 crores—paid entirely in cash. This premise sets up a hilariously challenging situation: will he ever find a bride, or remain PelliKaani Prasad (the eternal bachelor)?

Sapthagiri’s signature comedic timing shines through, making the teaser a laugh riot. Priyanka Sharma plays the female lead, with Muralidhar Goud and Laxman in key roles. The film also boasts impressive cinematography by Sujatha Siddarth, music by Shekar Chandra, and editing by Madhu.

With its witty humor and sharp social commentary on outdated traditions, PelliKaani Prasad promises to be an engaging entertainer when it hits theaters on March 21.