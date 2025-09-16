‘Prabhutva Sarai Dukaanam’ teaser gets unveiled

The teaser of the much-anticipated political drama Prabhutva Sarai Dukaanam was unveiled today in a grand launch event, setting the stage for a gripping cinematic journey. Produced under the banners of SVS Productions and Srinidhi Cinemas, the film is directed by National Award winner Narasimha Nandi, acclaimed for his bold and thought-provoking narratives.

Set against the backdrop of rural politics, the film emphasizes the strength of women in driving societal change. The ensemble cast features Sadhan Hasan, Vikram Jith, Naresh Raju, and Vinay Babu in pivotal roles, with Sreelu Dasari, Aditi Michael, and Mohana Siddi leading the female front. Senior actor 30 Years Industry Prudhviraj, BJP Balu Nayak, Balagam Sahadev, Ranga Raju, Tilak, Swapna, and Jyothi round out the supporting cast.

The technical crew boasts strong names, with Murali Mohan Reddy handling cinematography, Nagi Reddy managing editing, and Siddharth composing the music.

Speaking at the launch, director Narasimha Nandi said, “This story reflects human nature and traits inspired by mythology. Each character portrays a unique shade of society, making it a tale of humans with animal instincts.”

Producer Daiva Naresh Goud described the project as “a bold political drama that will stir conversations,” while co-producer Parigi Sravanthi Mallik highlighted its “honest portrayal of women’s strength and raw emotions.”

With its powerful storytelling and strong ensemble, Prabhutva Sarai Dukaanam promises to deliver both social commentary and cinematic impact.