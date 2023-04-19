Priyanka Mohan Thanks 'OG' Team For Being Part Of This Action Entertainer

It's a great treat for all the movie buffs as Pawan Kalyan is teaming up with Saaho fame Sujeeth who is known for his lavish action drama. Already power star joined the sets yesterday in Mumbai and now the makers also announced the lead actress raising expectations on the movie. Young and talented beauty Priyanka Mohan is picked for this role and she is also excited to join the 'OG' team…



Priyanka shared her excitement by dropping her first look poster on her Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "Thrilled to be a part of the #OG family ! A power packed entertainer is coming your way… Thank you @PawanKalyan Sir, @sujeethsign, @dop007, @DVVMovies".

The makers shared the first look poster of Priyanka Mohan and wrote, "𝑷𝑹𝑰𝒀𝑨𝑵𝑲𝑨 𝑴𝑶𝑯𝑨𝑵… We are very happy & excited to have you on board for #OG. @PawanKalyan @PriyankaaMohan @sujeethsign @dop007 @MusicThaman #ASPrakash @DVVMovies #FireStormIsComing #TheyCallHimOG".

Priyanka looked cool sporting in a white shirt in the poster… Earlier the makers shared the motion concept poster and showcased director Sujeeth penning the script and looked modish playing with grenades, bullets, a sword and a gun.

The movie is tentatively titled as 'OG' and will be directed by Sujeeth of Saaho fame. It will be bankrolled by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner. SS Thaman will score the tunes for this untitled movie. The regular shooting of this movie began last week! And as said, Pawan is all set to essay the role of a gangster in this movie.

Well, speaking about the Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Krish picked a 17th century Mughals and Qutub Shahi backdrop story. Pawan Kalyan will essay the role of a mythological hero in this most-awaited movie. It is bankrolled by AM Ratnam and A Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner.

Well, Pawan Kalyan is also part of Harish Shankar's Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar will bankroll the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.