Ram Charan’s ‘Peddi’ Films Massive Action Sequence Under Sham Kaushal’s Supervision

Mega Power Star Ram Charan’s much-awaited rural action drama ‘Peddi’, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, has received extraordinary appreciation for its first-look posters and glimpse. Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and prestigiously presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ‘Peddi’ is being mounted on a massive scale with a high budget. The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead.

The team is currently shooting a crucial, high-intensity fight sequence featuring Ram Charan alongside several fighters. Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar, who plays a significant role in the film, is also part of the ongoing schedule. A massive set has been constructed by production designer Avinash Kolla at the Aluminium Factory in Hyderabad, where the action block is being filmed.

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal’s father, renowned stunt director Sham Kaushal—celebrated for his work in ‘Dangal’—is supervising this high-octane sequence, while Navakanth serves as the stunt master. The makers brought Sham Kaushal on board specifically because this action block is expected to be one of the film’s standout highlights. Given its importance, the team is executing the shoot on an exceptionally grand scale.

Director Buchi Babu Sana, known for his perfectionism, is paying meticulous attention to every action segment. Each fight sequence has been crafted with unique concepts and breathtaking execution.

Meanwhile, ‘Peddi’ has become a global sensation. The first single, ‘Chikiri Chikiri’, has crossed the 110-million mark, receiving a phenomenal worldwide response. The song continues to trend globally and stands as one of the biggest chartbusters of the year.

The film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in prominent roles.

‘Peddi’ boasts a stellar technical crew, with Academy Award winner A.R. Rahman composing the music, renowned cinematographer R. Rathnavelu handling the camera, and National Award–winning editor Navin Nooli overseeing the edit.

The film is slated for a grand pan-India theatrical release on March 27, 2026.