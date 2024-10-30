Ravi Teja’s next gets a crazy title ‘Mass Jathara’

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, known for his electrifying energy and commanding screen presence, is set to celebrate a significant milestone in his career with his 75th film. Teaming up with the esteemed production house Sithara Entertainments, this much-anticipated project is directed by writer Bhanu Bhogavarapu. Slated for a grand release on May 9, 2025, the team announces the title of the film as ‘Mass Jathara.’

The film's title was revealed through an eye-catching poster featuring a vibrant carnival backdrop filled with firecrackers, showcasing Ravi Teja in a stylish avatar, armed and ready. Earlier, a pre-look poster showcased the actor's signature style, adding to the excitement surrounding the project.

Producers Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are confident that Ravi Teja will make a spectacular comeback at the box office with this film. Sreeleela stars opposite him, promising to reignite the chemistry that previously captivated audiences in Dhamaka.

With music composed by the rocking Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his successful collaborations with Ravi Teja, audiences can expect a thrilling soundtrack. The film’s visual aesthetics will be captured by cinematographer Vidhu Ayyana, with editing by Navin Nooli.

As the excitement builds, this highly explosive entertainer is set to make waves in theaters worldwide, bringing together a blend of action, style, and mass appeal.