Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Trailer Is All Intriguing And Promises An Intense Action Thriller

The coming month April is filled with the most-awaited releases… Right from Samantha's Shaakuntalam to Ravi Teja's Ravanasura, there are a bunch of movies ready to hit the theatres. As the release date is nearing, the makers of Ravanasura launched the trailer and showcased our dear Mass Maharaja in a never-seen-avatar. He essayed the role of a criminal lawyer but is seen killing a few people.

Even Ravi Teja also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

We're all bad in someone's story! Presenting you all the #RavanasuraTrailer 🔥 - https://t.co/zfsnw1anr3 Taking over theatres from APRIL 7th :)) #RavanasuraOnApril7 pic.twitter.com/DfpEyJVI28 — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 28, 2023

Going with the trailer, it first showcased Ravi Teja as a criminal lawyer taking a toll on the rowdies. Then he is seen romancing three lead actresses Anu Emmanuel, Faria Abdullah and Megha Akash. The track is all hilarious too. Then Sushant is seen in a villainous avatar while Ravi Teja is seen in some action sequences. But in the end, Ravi Teja accepts his crimes but justifies them by being a criminal lawyer who is good at law.

Even Ravi Teja's last dialogue in the teaser, "Sita ni teesukellalante samudram datite saripodu ea Ravanasurudini daati vellali" also raises the expectations on the movie. The 'Danger' mark on the mirror at the end reveals the intensity of the plot.

Casting Details Of Ravanasura:

• Ravi Teja as Adv. Ravindra

• Sushanth as Ram

• Jayaram

• Hyper Aadi as Adv. Babji

• Anu Emmanuel

• Megha Akash

• Faria Abdullah

• Daksha Nagarkar

• Pujita Ponnada

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

Ravanasura movie is directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement on the movie! It will hit the theatres on 7th April, 2023!