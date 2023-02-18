Sai Dharam Tej Extends 'Maha Shivaratri' Wishes Along With Sharing A New Poster Of 'Virupaksha'

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is now busy with a handful of movies after recovering from the accident. He already announced his 15th and 16th movies and made his fans await for further updates from these films. Today being Maha Shivarati, Tej shared a special poster from his next 'Virupaksha' and raised expectations on the movie.

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "అందరికీ మహాశివరాత్రి శుభాకాంక్షలు.

सभी को महाशिवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं .

அனைவருக்கும் மஹாசிவராத்திரி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் .

ಎಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಹಾಶಿವರಾತ್ರಿಯ ಶುಭಾಶಯಗಳು .

എല്ലാവർക്കും മഹാശിവരാത്രി ആശംസകൾ .

#Virupaksha #Mahashivaratri".

The poster is all interesting with the quote 'Courage over fear'…

Going with the earlier released promo, it looks like a complete mystery thriller that deals with the concept of superstitious belief. It starts off with Junior NTR's voiceover, "Agnanam Bhayaniki Moolam, Bhayam Moodanammakaniki Kaaranam… Assalu Nijanni Chupinche Maro Nethram". It is just powerful and the promo showcases a few village people running towards something while Sai Dharam Tej tries to stop them by standing in the opposite direction! On the whole, the promo looks interesting and Tej is all set to make the audience experience an action thriller! The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages.

Virupaksha movie is being directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It has Samyuktha Menon as the lead actress and with the title promo itself, the makers announced the release date. So, the movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!

Next in the line is SDT 16 and it will be directed by Jayanth and produced by BVSN Prasad itself under the SVCC banner. The announcement regarding this movie is made a couple of days ago.

Well, Tej also announced his new movie 'Satya' with Colours Swati a few days ago… Another interesting point of this movie is, it is being directed by senior actor Naresh's son and Vijaya Nirmala's grandson Naveen Vijay Krishna. It is being bankrolled by Hanshitha Reddy under the Dil Raju Productions banner.