Surprise: Rana to do a love story

Rana Daggubati is one of the high-profile actors in the movie industry who also enjoys pan-India craze. After seeing him in action films and period movies, the fans wanted a change in the scripts that Rana chose.

Going by the present buzz, Rana Daggubati is planning to come up with an interesting film, which is a completely romantic entertainer. Recently, one of the fans asked Rana on social media, to come up with a full-length love story, to which the actor responded positively.

Rana confirmed that he is going to do a love story soon and added that the announcement on the movie will come out soon. The project's official announcement lands this year, says the sources close to the actor.

Right now, Rana awaits the release of Aranya and has Virata Parvam on hand. He will also act in a film, directed by Teja.