The Lyrical Video Of ‘Urime Kaalama’ Song From Naresh And Pavithra’s ‘Malli Pelli’ Is Out

Senior actor Naresh and Pavithra are all set to showcase a new-age family entertainer with the Malli Pelli movie. Yesterday the makers unveiled the promo of the new single, "Urime Kalaama…" and now they launched the lyrical video of this melodious song. It is all awesome and showcased a glimpse of the lead actors life from the movie. Being ace filmmaker MS Raju's directorial, there are many expectations on it.

Even Naresh also shared the lyrical video of the "Urime Kalaama…" song on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, Naresh also wrote, "It's Destiny that decides True Love #UrimeKaalama. Full Lyrical from #MalliPelli OUT NOW - https://youtu.be/ygolMXRwfE4".

The song is all beautiful and melodious… Along with making us witness a few BTS shots, it also showcased the glimpses of lead actors life from the movie. Suresh Bobbili's composition and Anurag Kulkarni's crooning took the song to the next level Anantha Sriram's lyrics also perfectly suited the melody!

The earlier released promo showcased Pavitra making a rangoli and Naresh enjoying the beautiful moment. According to the sources, senior actors Jayasudha and Sarathbabu will be seen in prominent roles while young actress Ananya Nagella is also roped in to essay an important character. MN Bal Reddy cranked the camera work and the movie is scheduled to release this summer as the shooting is already wrapped up and the post-production works are in progress.

Malli Pelli movie is directed by MS Raju and is produced by Naresh under his homer banner Vijay Krishna Movies!



