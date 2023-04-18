The Making Video Of Sai Dharam Tej’s Virupaksha Is Out Ahead Of The Release

Tollywood's young actor Sai Dharam Tej is all set to intensify the blockbuster summer season with his Virupaksha movie. Being a sci-fi movie and a comeback one for this mega hero, there are many expectations on it. As Tej met with a deadly accident last year, he even lost his voice and faced a deadly stage. But after recovering, he is once again back to the silver screens with this movie and also overcame his fear by riding the bike once again for an action sequence in this film. As the movie is all set to release in a couple of days, the makers are promoting the movie both offline and online. Off late, they also unveiled the making video of the movie and took the expectations bar a notch higher.

Even Sai Dharam Tej also shared the making video of Virupaksha on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, he also wrote, "The Blood, Sweat & Tears that have gone in to bring you a spectacular thrilling experience. Making of #Virupaksha https://youtu.be/uumsD016YsE #VirupakshaOnApril21".

The making video showcases the BTS scenes of the movie and made us witness the hard work of the whole team along with a few new shots of the movie. Ajay looked terrific in the video as he is essaying the role of 'Aghora' in this thriller.

Going with the earlier released trailer, Tej enters the mystic village Rudravanam as someone from his family belongs to this place. He then falls in love with Samyuktha but later realises that the village people are kept in dark with the superstitious beliefs. Later, he raises his voice against the black magic and starts chasing the mystery behind the mysterious deaths of the village. He owns a messiah appeal and promises to protect the village from supernatural force and is named 'Virupaksha'.

This movie has an ensemble cast of Sai Dharam Tej, Samyuktha Menon, Ajay, Rajeev Kanakala, Sai Chand, Brahmaji and Sunil. It will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil languages. Virupaksha is directed by Karthik Dandu and is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banners of Sri Venkateshwara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings. It will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!



