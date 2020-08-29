Athadu and Khaleja are two classic movies in Tollywood which shaped up in the combination of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas. After Khaleja, the duo planned to work together but somehow it did not happen. During the lockdown, we hear that Trivikram Srinivas worked on a script for Mahesh Babu.

Trivikram worked for almost 5 weeks on the script and he is now ready to meet Mahesh Babu next month and narrate the same. Mahesh Babu has showed interest to listen to the script and the meeting will happen sometime in the fist week of September.

Right now, Trivikram signed NTR's film and there is no other project that got confirmed from his side. Mahesh Babu also did not sign any other film after Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

More details on the film will come out soon.