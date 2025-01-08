Live
Just In
‘Toxic’ glimpse: Yash’s swag and charm
Rocking Star Yash, the cinematic powerhouse who redefined Indian cinema with the KGF franchise, celebrated his 39th birthday today with a special treat for his fans
Rocking Star Yash, the cinematic powerhouse who redefined Indian cinema with the KGF franchise, celebrated his 39th birthday today with a special treat for his fans. The highly anticipated film Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups released a captivating 'Birthday Peek' video, showcasing Yash in a bold new avatar that promises to take storytelling to new, daring heights.
In the teaser, Yash, dressed in a sharp white suit, fedora, and cigar, makes a dramatic entrance, exuding a sense of swagger and mystery. The club setting, brimming with opulence, indulgence, and a sultry atmosphere, sets the stage for the film's provocative narrative. The 'Birthday Peek' teases an intoxicating world, inviting viewers into a realm of chaos and creativity—a perfect blend of artistry and commercial storytelling that transcends boundaries.
Director Geetu Mohandas, who co-wrote the film, shared her admiration for Yash’s visionary approach to the project: “Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a story that defies conventions and provokes thought. Yash is a man who sees the extraordinary in the ordinary, and working alongside him was both a privilege and a thrill. His creative process is meticulous, and his passion for cinema is boundless.”
Geetu also spoke about the film's unique blend of artistic vision and commercial storytelling: “This is not just a film to be watched, but to be felt. Our worlds collided, creating something neither compromised nor chaotic, but transformative. It’s a journey of creation that is sacred.”
Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is jointly produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. With Geetu Mohandas, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker, at the helm, the film promises to be a massive entertainer, set to captivate audiences worldwide. As Geetu poignantly concluded, “When you let go of who you are, you become what you might be.” Happy birthday to Yash, the Monster mind behind the magic.