‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ Song “Anaga Anaga Kathala” Released

'Tribanadhari Barbarik' is one of the most highly anticipated big-budget films, starring the versatile Sathyaraj in the lead role. Produced by Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala and presented by star director Maruthi, the film is directed by Mohan Srivatsa. It is being made under the Vanara Celluloid banner. Along with Sathyaraj, the film also features prominent actors such as Satyam Rajesh, Vassishta N Simha, Sanchi Rai, Udaya Bhanu, and Kranthi Kiran in pivotal roles. The teasers, songs, and glimpses released so far have already created high expectations.

At a recent event, the feel-good song “Anaga Anaga Kathala” was launched in the presence of an enthusiastic crowd of 14,000 students at TKR College.

The song, sung by the talented Karthik, features soulful music composed by Infusion Band. The lyrics, penned by Sanare, beautifully convey the emotional bond between a grandfather and his granddaughter. The visual presentation captures the charming chemistry between Sathyaraj and the young child, making it a delightful watch.

Speaking at the song launch, Sathyaraj expressed his delight, stating, "It’s truly heartwarming to witness the enthusiasm and energy of the students at TKR College. I am thrilled to release the song in front of 14,000 students. I would like to thank Teegala Krishna Reddy Garu for releasing our song and Harinath Reddy Garu and Amarnath Reddy Garu for their invaluable support. We are excited for the release of “Anaga Anaga Kathala” from 'Tribanadhari Barbarik' and look forward to the film reaching audiences soon."

Director Mohan Srivatsa shared his gratitude, saying, "It is an honour to have Sathyaraj sir as my first hero. Working with him on this film has been an absolute joy. I am also thrilled to have the opportunity to launch our song here at TKR College. A big thank you to the college management for their support."

TKR College Chairman Teegala Krishna Reddy expressed his happiness, saying, "I am delighted to be part of this event and to release such a beautiful song from 'Tribanadhari Barbarik.' I wish the entire team all the best for the film."

Producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala stated, "We are thrilled to release our song at TKR College, and we are grateful to Chairman Teegala Krishna Reddy Garu for his immense support in making this event a success."

With high expectations surrounding the film, 'Tribanadhari Barbarik' promises to be a memorable cinematic experience when it hits theatres soon.