Vijay Deverakonda faces flak!

Tollywood: Happening sensation Vijay Deverakonda is back in the news again. For one or the other reason, he always makes sure to be in the news that would become the talk of the town. By putting an end to the n number of speculations, Vijay Deverakonda came out and extended a supporting hand to the police officials by distributing some protective equipment to him.

At the same time, he has interacted with the police officials, the other day and it has opened to negative criticism. The netizens are questioning the actor why should he come out and interact with the cops when there is no need of it. Some are telling that his fans would now follow him by coming out in huge numbers.

Also, Vijay is facing criticism that he need not come out and tell that police are real heroes as everyone knew that. We have to see how Vijay controls this criticism.