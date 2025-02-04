Vishwak Sen’s ‘Laila’ trailer to drop on Feb 6

Vishwak Sen’s upcoming film Laila has been making waves, especially with the revelation that he will be seen in a female role. This intriguing transformation has sparked curiosity, with audiences eager to see how he brings it to life on screen.

With less than two weeks left for its grand Valentine’s Day release, the makers have intensified promotions. Adding to the excitement, the theatrical trailer is set to drop on February 6, 2025. The announcement poster has only heightened the anticipation.

Directed by Ram Narayan and produced by Sahu Garapati under Shine Screens, Laila stars Akanksha Sharma as the female lead. The film’s music, composed by Leon James, is expected to add to the romantic and dramatic essence of the story. With a unique premise and Vishwak Sen’s daring transformation, Laila promises to be an exciting watch