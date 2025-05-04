Trisha’s graceful FL as Avaniunveiled from pan-India epic ‘Vishwambhara’

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited magnum opus Vishwambhara is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated pan-India spectacles of the year. Directed by the visionary Vassishta and backed by UV Creations’ Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod, the film has already stirred excitement with its striking visuals, intriguing teaser, and spiritually charged first single RaamaRaama.

On the occasion of actress Trisha Krishnan’s birthday, the makers unveiled her character look as Avani. Draped in a regal saree with a composed, graceful smile, Trisha embodies poise and tradition. Her elegant presence hints at a character deeply rooted in the mythic world of Vishwambhara, yet central to its grand narrative.

The film marks a reunion between Chiranjeevi and Trisha, rekindling their on-screen chemistry after years. Vishwambhara aims to blend the grandeur of ancient lore with cutting-edge cinematic technology. With a high-end CGI budget and Hollywood-level VFX, the film promises to be a visual extravaganza.

Cinematographer Chota K Naidu and production designer AS Prakash are crafting the mystical world of Vishwambhara, while AshikaRanganath and Kunal Kapoor play key roles in the ensemble.With its epic vision, star-studded cast, and technical brilliance, Vishwambhara is poised to set new benchmarks in mythological storytelling for Indian cinema.