Vaishali Samant Shines in ‘Aaya Re Toofan’from ‘Chhaava’

Just In
The very popular singer Vaishali Samant, who won hearts with 'Aika Dajiba', is currently in the spotlight for the song 'Aaya Re Toofan' from the recently released film 'Chhaava'
The very popular singer Vaishali Samant, who won hearts with 'Aika Dajiba', is currently in the spotlight for the song 'Aaya Re Toofan' from the recently released film 'Chhaava'. Vaishali has sung many superhit songs, but this time, her rendition of "Aao Virajo" in 'Aaya Re Toofan' has captivated the audience. The song is composed by A. R. Rahman and written by Irshad Kamil and Kshitij Patwardhan. It is picturized on Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar.
Another notable aspect of the song is that Vaishali Samant had the golden opportunity to sing a duet with A. R. Rahman. While Rahman’s voice is magical, Vaishali’s vocals enhance the song’s emotions, giving the audience goosebumps.
The song 'Aaya Re Toofan' from 'Chhaava' garnered millions of views on YouTube within hours of its release. Watching the song fills the heart with pride. Marathi singer Vaishali Samant has undoubtedly added to its beauty with her melodious voice.
Expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to sing with A. R. Rahman, Vaishali Samant said, "This song from the movie 'Chhaava' is very important for my musical journey. It is inspiring for me that he showed faith in my singing. The song is receiving a lot of love. Performing live with A. R. Rahman sir during the audio launch was a great opportunity for me, so I sincerely thank A. R. Rahman sir and director Laxman Utekar sir."
"Bhagve ki shaanmeinchamkaasmaan, aayaaayaaaya re toofan!" This song has received an overwhelming response from the audience, and Vaishali Samant is being widely appreciated. 'Aaya Re Toofan' has undoubtedly become another invaluable addition to the music industry and to Vaishali Samant’s remarkable repertoire.