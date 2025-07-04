Varun Dhawan shares a glimpse from ‘Border 2’ shoot after a ban on Diljit Dosanjh revoked temporarily

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan took to social media to share a glimpse from the sets of ‘Border 2’, shortly after the temporary ban on co-star Diljit Dosanjh was lifted.

On Friday, the 'Dilwale' actor posted behind-the-scenes photos, giving a sneak peek into the ongoing shoot of the much-anticipated film. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Dhawan shared two photos without revealing any faces. One of the images featured Ahan Shetty, though his look was kept under wraps. Suniel Shetty’s son was seen dressed in uniform, with mud covering his arms and clothes. In another shot, an actor is seen posing with a fistful of mud in his hand. Varun simply captioned the image, “#Border 2.”

Varun Dhawan’s post comes soon after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) temporarily lifted its non-cooperation order against Diljit Dosanjh. While the restriction remains in place for other projects, Diljit has been granted permission to work specifically on “Border 2.” BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, revealed that the ban on the singer-actor has been temporarily lifted after producer Bhushan Kumar personally appealed to the federation to allow Diljit Dosanjh to continue shooting for the war drama.

A few days ago, Dosanjh put an end to rumors about his replacement in “Border 2” by posting a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. In the clip, the ‘Udta Punjab’ actor was seen dressed in uniform as he stepped out of his vanity van and headed to the set, preparing for a dance sequence.

The Punjabi actor captioned the post “BORDER 2,” confirming that he’s very much part of the film.

Rumors about Diljit Dosanjh being replaced in J.P. Dutta’s war drama began following the controversy surrounding his appearance alongside Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3." The Punjabi comedy film was released internationally on June 27 but did not have a theatrical release in India.



