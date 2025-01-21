  • Menu
Veteran Actor Vijay Ranga Raja Passes Away in Chennai

Renowned actor Vijay Ranga Raja passed away yesterday at 3:30 PM at a government hospital in Chennai.

Renowned actor Vijay Ranga Raja passed away yesterday at 3:30 PM at a government hospital in Chennai. The veteran actor, who made a mark in Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada cinema, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Actor Krishna Teja confirmed the news, expressing deep sorrow over the loss. He highlighted Vijay Ranga Raja’s contributions to Indian cinema, stating, “He played versatile roles across three major South Indian languages, leaving an indelible mark on audiences.”

Known for his impressive performances and ability to adapt to different film industries, Vijay Ranga Raja was admired by fans and colleagues alike. His demise has left a void in the film fraternity, with tributes pouring in from across the industry.

