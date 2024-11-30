Vignesh Shivanreveals shocking details about his upcoming film ‘LIK’

Tamil filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, known for his creative ventures, recently opened up about his upcoming sci-fi entertainer ‘Love Insurance Kompany’ (LIK), starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead. In a recent roundtable, Shivan dropped a surprising revelation about the film's journey.

Initially, Shivan had cast actor Sivakarthikeyan for the lead role in LIK, which is set in the future. However, the project didn’t take off with Sivakarthikeyan due to production concerns. According to Shivan, the producer expressed reservations about the high budget that a futuristic film would require. The producer suggested that the film be set in the present instead to cut costs, but Shivan remained firm on his vision for the story.

Reflecting on the creative dilemma, Shivan said, “If someone asks you to make Baahubali in the present time, how can you do it?” Shivan’s commitment to his concept led him to stick with his futuristic storyline, and eventually, the film is now being produced by Nayanthara and Seven Screen Studio.

'LIK' stars Krithi Shetty as the female lead, with SJ Suryah playing a key role. Anirudh Ravichander is scoring the music for the film, which promises to be a high-budget venture blending romance and futuristic elements. Fans are eagerly anticipating this unique project from the talented director.












