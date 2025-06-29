Vishnu Manchu’s ‘Kannappa’ opens to glowing reviews, team celebrates massive success

Kannappa, the ambitious mythological epic starring Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu, has finally hit theatres and is receiving unanimous acclaim from audiences and critics alike. The film, which released yesterday, has struck a chord across all regions, with packed theatres and emotional praise, particularly for its powerful climax.

At the success meet, veteran actor and producer Dr. M. Mohan Babu expressed his gratitude, saying, “With the blessings of Lord Shiva, Kannappa has achieved this remarkable success. My journey in cinema has spanned 50 years, and never have I seen this many celebrations for a single film. This film was made with divine guidance. If not for Vinay, Kannappa wouldn’t have seen the light of day.”

Vishnu Manchu, overwhelmed by the audience’s response, called the film's reception a “divine blessing.” He said, “For artists like us, the audience is God. The love for Kannappa is beyond anything we expected. I am truly thankful for this grand success.”

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh thanked the team and urged more viewers to experience the film: “Vishnu garu and Mohan Babu garu have poured ten years into Kannappa. Everyone must witness it on the big screen.”

Mythri Shashi highlighted the film’s stellar performance in both multiplexes and rural centres, noting packed houses in towns like Kalwakurthy. “It’s rare for a film to touch hearts so deeply. Vishnu’s performance is unforgettable.”

Executive Producer Vinay Maheshwari called the film a personal journey: “Vishnu treated this as a dream. The climax will stay with viewers forever. This film marks his rise as a true star.”

Actor Arpit Ranka reflected on the years of struggle and faith behind the scenes. “Lord Shiva tests his devotees, and this film is the result of that test. The climax brought tears to everyone.”

Shiva Balaji praised Vishnu’s portrayal of Arjuna, Thinnadu, and Kannappa, calling them “extraordinary.” He urged families, especially parents, to show the film to their children.

Actor Kaushal addressed critics, saying, “Watch Kannappa with devotion. It’s a once-in-a-generation experience. Vishnu garu deserves historic success for this.”

With a moving story, powerful performances, and divine emotion, Kannappa is quickly becoming a landmark film in Indian cinema, and the celebrations have only just begun.