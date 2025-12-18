VV Sumalatha Devi elected president of TFTDDA, swearing-in held in Hyd

VV Sumalatha Devi, wife of popular choreographer Jani Master, has been elected as the President of the Telugu Film and TV Dancers and Dance Directors Association (TFTDDA), marking a historic moment for the union. The swearing-in ceremony was held grandly in Hyderabad on Thursday in the presence of industry members and dignitaries.

Jubilee Hills MLA Naveen Yadav and Srisailam Yadav attended the event as chief guests. Addressing the gathering, Naveen Yadav expressed happiness over a woman being elected as president for the first time in the union’s history. He said Sumalatha Devi’s leadership would bring a fresh perspective and assured his continued support to the film workers’ community.

In her address, Sumalatha Devi thanked all members for their trust and support. She assured that she would work sincerely to resolve issues within the union and focus on the welfare of dancers and choreographers.

Srisailam Yadav congratulated the newly elected body and urged members to resolve internal issues amicably rather than taking disputes outside the union. Producer C. Kalyan praised Sumalatha Devi’s victory and recalled the continued support extended by Srisailam Yadav and his family to film workers, especially women artists.

Jani Master thanked members for their faith and outlined welfare plans, including health insurance for all union members and financial security after retirement. He also acknowledged support from actor Ram Charan and assurances regarding housing plots for members.

During the ceremony, K. Srinivasa Rao was sworn in as General Secretary, P. Chiranjeevi Kumar as Treasurer, along with other office-bearers and committee members. Several representatives from film bodies and labour departments attended the event and extended their best wishes to the new leadership.