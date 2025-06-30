VVVinayak unveils ‘Thank You Dear’ teaser

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Thank You Dear was officially unveiled by acclaimed filmmaker V.V. Vinayak, creating a wave of excitement among film enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

Backed by Mahalakshmi Productions and produced by Pappu Balaji Reddy, the film is written and directed by Thota Srikanth Kumar. Thank You Dear features Dhanush Raghumudri, Hebah Patel, and Rekha Nirosha in lead roles, with a talented supporting cast including Veera Shankar, Nag Mahesh, Ravi Prakash, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Balagam Sujatha, and Srinivas Naidu of Sankranthi fame.

Speaking at the launch, V.V. Vinayak praised the team’s efforts and offered special encouragement to Dhanush Raghumudri, the nephew of late actor Srihari. “It’s heartening to see Dhanush continue Srihari Garu’s legacy. I hope this film gives him the breakthrough he deserves. Best wishes to director Thota Srikanth and producer Balaji Garu for their dedication to this project,” he said.

The film's music is composed by Subhash Anand, while P.L.K. Reddy handles cinematography. Promising an emotionally rich narrative, Thank You Dear blends drama and sentiment, aiming to connect with a broad audience.

Lead actor Dhanush Raghumudri expressed gratitude: “Having our teaser launched by a powerhouse like Vinayak Garu is an honour. I hope audiences embrace our work with love.” Rekha Nirosha echoed the sentiment, calling the teaser launch “a memorable milestone.”Thank You Dear is slated for release soon.